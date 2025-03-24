Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Chances are that you've probably heard of a little slasher movie trilogy called 'Terrifier'. First released in 2016, the Damion Leone-directed series has become well-known for its excessive violence and gore along with the mesmerising portrayal of antagonist Art the Clown from actor David Howard Thornton.

Now, the trilogy is getting its own video game in the form of Terrifier: The ARTcade Game from developer Relevo and publisher Selecta Play. Not only that, but physical editions have also been confirmed, with the limited edition coming packed with extra goodies that's sure to delight all Terrifier fans.

Indeed, while we're a little mixed on the gameplay footage above – frankly, it just looks like a less polished take on Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game in which Art and The Little Pale girl eviscerate police officers – we are admittedly quite fond of the art book, poster, and enamel pins found in the Limited Edition.

We have to say though, we're a bit concerned that a so-called 'Hardcore Mode' with an alternative ending is being locked to the Limited Edition. Hopefully this will be made available via free DLC either at launch or later down the line.

Anyway, here's a look at everything that's included:

- Enamel pins of Art the Clown and Vicky - tiny, yet terrifyingly charming.

- An original soundtrack CD, because murder is always better with music.

- A reversible poster featuring two striking designs, both equally disturbing!

- A pair of bloody gloves so you can literally get hands-on with the carnage.

- A “puke” bag as a cheeky tribute to the film’s most stomach-churning moments.

- A stunning art book, packed with character designs, eerie environments, and spine-chilling concept art.

- A sleek steelbook case, because even gore deserves a touch of class.

- Exclusive digital content, including unlockable skins and bonus in-game mayhem.

There's no firm release date for the game just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as soon as we hear more.