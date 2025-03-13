The cute social sim Hello Kitty Island Adventure arrived on the Switch earlier this year and was well-received, even if it did borrow a fair bit from certain powerhouse games within the genre.

It seems the hard work has paid off for Sunblink, with the team announcing the title has now surpassed 500,000 sales across Switch and PC in just 30 days. Sales will likely be bolstered with the upcoming physical Deluxe Edition.

In case you missed it, this hard copy will be hitting shelves on 25th March 2025. The Deluxe Edition comes with the base game, over 300 unique items and rewards, including "starter and crafting bundles" and a "year's worth of legacy clothing, furniture, and cosmetics" from past seasonal events.

This game originally made its debut on the Apple Arcade before arriving on Switch and Steam this year. Here's a bit about the Nintendo release from our review: