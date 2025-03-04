Since the arrival of the Switch in 2017, Hamster Corporation has been releasing all sorts of arcade classics on the eShop.

Now, in line with the eighth anniversary of Nintendo's hybrid system, Hamster's president and CEO Satoshi Hamada has taken a moment out of his busy schedule to share some fun facts. If you haven't been keeping up, it's now released 455 titles in eight years.

The developer has also been recognised by the Guinness World Records for approximately 418 consecutive weeks of new releases, and it's still ongoing.

"Thank you for your unwavering support throughout these years" - Hamster Corporation President & CEO Satoshi Hamada

The latest Hamster release for the Switch was Dead Connection - an action shooter released on the eShop last week and originally made available by Taito in 1992.

"As part of a special team of law enforcement officers tasked with eradicating the evil that has infested big city, you must gather the evidence needed to take down the Nerozzia crime family. Armed with only a badge and a gun, can you lift the veil of darkness that lays across the city?"

You can see Hamster's library of offerings on the Switch eShop in our guides here on Nintendo Life. Its website also provides an outline of everything it's released so far.