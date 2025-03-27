Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

We had a great time with Square Enix's Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake last year and in today's Nintendo Direct, we got a nice reminder that there's still more to come.

We've known about Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake since the announcement of the first game (chronologically), but today's teaser trailer gave us our first look at what Square Enix has been cooking up.

If you played last year's entry, you won't find anything all that surprising here. The environments still look gorgeous, the pixel art character sprites are full of charm and the soundtrack... oh, the soundtrack! But Square wasn't going to leave us completely in the dark as to the game's new features, capping the trailer off with a sneak peek at a new character who also adorns the bundle's cover art. What's going on there, then?

As with many announcements from this Direct, the pair is still without a release date. That '2025' window can only hold so long, mind you, so expect to hear some more news from this one in the coming months.