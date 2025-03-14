Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 798k

Following the arrival of Marisa's story at the end of last month, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has now rolled out "The Chapter of Seign".

This is the second chapter and will set you back $7.99 / £5.99 (or your regional equivalent). Once again you'll need the main game to access this new prequel story content. This DLC is also accessible via the game's Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition.

Here's the official rundown and you can check out the trailer above:

"This story extension immerses you in the­ saga, viewing events through Se­ign's perspective and those­ who parted ways with Nowa's troupe to address a ce­rtain "predicament" within the Galdean empire. What transpired inside the e­mpire during their time apart? More­over, what covert roles did Se­ign and his allies undertake, influe­ncing the unfolding drama from the shadows? Players must have won the War "Recapture of Eltisweiss"

As mentioned, you will need to have completed a certain task before you can access this particular chapter. Seign's story will be followed by "The Chapter of Markus" on 3rd April 2025.