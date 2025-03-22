Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

Update [ ]: In the first Dave The Diver developer dive of 2025, it's been revealed the Yakuza: Like A Dragon paid DLC crossover 'Ichiban's Holiday' will be releasing on 10th April 2025.

In the above video, director and creator Jaeho Hwang reveals how he's a huge fan of the series and took "a lot of inspiration from it" when creating Dave The Diver. He was fortunate to have the chance to connect with the game's director at the Tokyo Game Show last year and that's how this collab came about.

As you can see in the footage, this DLC will include a beat 'em up mode where you'll take control of Cobra and Ichiban, but there's unfortunately no co-op option. There'll also be karaoke and more. One other important thing to note is because this is a "special collaboration with a big game" this DLC will only be available for a "limited time of six months" across all platforms, starting from 10th April 2025.

This DLC will eventually be followed by the Dave The Diver: In The Jungle DLC, with the team also mentioning how it's also working on "more, exciting, new games" as well. It's too early to share any details about these upcoming projects, but more news will be shared at some point this year.

Original Story: [Thu 13th Feb, 2025 01:30 GMT]

If you've been craving more Yakuza action on the Switch, Dave The Diver will be getting a DLC crossover with Yakuza: Like A Dragon. Dave The Diver: Ichiban's Holiday will be launching for Nintendo Switch on April 2025.

Here's the official description, and you can check out the trailer above which shows off all sorts of action, including some beat 'em up fun.

Kasuga Ichiban... in the Blue Hole?! Ichiban and bartender of the "Survive Bar" visit the Blue Hole for a relaxing holiday... But trouble always seems to find Ichiban. Join Ichiban and the Blue Hole crew for a wild ride in DAVE THE DIVER: Ichiban's Holiday DLC! Coming soon in April, 2025!

In case you missed it, Dave The Diver was released in 2023 and was considered one of the greats of the year. Here on Nintendo Life, we awarded it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars. It's also received some interesting DLC updates previously including Godzilla, Guilty Gear and more.

As for Yakuza, Sega actually released Yakuza Kiwami on the Switch last year in October and you can download it now from the eShop.