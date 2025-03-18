Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 799k

After landing a last-minute delay last year, Argonaut Games has today announced that the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster will leap onto Switch on 2nd April... now why does that date ring a bell?

Yep, when we've all finished revelling in the news of the Switch 2 Direct, we'll be able to turn our Switches on and get to some classic PS1 platforming, which will be just what the doctor ordered. Probably.

Okay, our attention may be a little divided on launch day, but the new Croc remastered trailer looks really rather sweet — in a slipping-on-a-pair-of-old-slippers kind of way. In case you have missed the marketing up until this point, this one sees Star Fox studio Argonaut turn its attention to the 1997 PlayStation classic. You'll be platforming through the Gobbo Valley as the titular croc, setting out on a mission to rescue your furry friends from the evil Baron Dante.

Argonaut has said that its intention with the remaster is to "incorporate visual upgrades while retaining all the style & charm of the original", so expect some of that classic 3D platforming joy with a little facelift to help it look super smooth in 2025.

It might not be the biggest story of 2nd April, but we're still pretty excited all the same.