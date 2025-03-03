After launching a beautiful book looking at the history of Club Nintendo, Oscar Bown is back with another upcoming Kickstarter project. This time, he's launching an updated and expanded version of the unofficial Super Mario Collection book with new content celebrating the plumber's 40th anniversary.

Clocking in at 300 pages, this will be styled on the recent Club Nintendo book and will cover off everything including the mainline video game series, TV shows, collectibles, and more. It'll offer up the same premium quality hardback cover and will measure at 210 x 148 mm.

The Kickstarter project aptly launches on 10th March 2025 (a.k.a Mario Day), with a gold Mario pin being offered up as an exclusive reward.

We absolutely loved the Club Nintendo book from Bown; it's a weighty tome that contains beautifully presented images of every reward from the beloved loyalty scheme. If this new product receives the same level of care and attention, we reckon Mario fans are going to be very well catered for when it launches.

Let's check out an early look at some of the goodies included in the new book:

We'll be sure to keep you updated on the outcome of the Kickstarter campaign, plus any further details on the book's eventual launch.