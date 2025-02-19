Go Go Nintendo Lifers! Digital Eclipse has today announced that a pair of mighty-looking updates will be heading to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind in the coming months, adding in fresh gameplay features, new moves and an expanded scope for online co-op.

The first of these updates is set to land on PC and console at some point this week, though Digital Eclipse warns that it's expected to come to Switch "shortly afterwards". This one is all about boosting the beat 'em up gameplay, with a new skill point system letting you upgrade your chosen Ranger, 'Morphers' to modify each run, and a handful of new moves so you can take it to Rita's minions in style.

Here's the full rundown of the first update from Digital Eclipse:

Upgradeable Rangers : Digital Eclipse is implementing a new skill point system that lets you adjust your preferred Ranger’s strength, defense, and speed. This gives each character variety while also allowing every fan to make their favorite Rangers play exactly how they want them to play.

: Digital Eclipse is implementing a new skill point system that lets you adjust your preferred Ranger’s strength, defense, and speed. This gives each character variety while also allowing every fan to make their favorite Rangers play exactly how they want them to play. Morphers : These special modifiers change up things like gravity, speed, and more. Plus, if you want to play Rita’s Rewind as it was at launch (with all Rangers being equally capable), that option is available, too. Mix and match for some seriously silly fun in your battles.

: These special modifiers change up things like gravity, speed, and more. Plus, if you want to play as it was at launch (with all Rangers being equally capable), that option is available, too. Mix and match for some seriously silly fun in your battles. Power Blast : Finding yourself swamped with Robo Rita’s many minions? Use Power Blast to knock them back in exchange for a chunk of your health bar. No reward without risk, but it’ll certainly help turn the tide of chaotic battles.

: Finding yourself swamped with Robo Rita’s many minions? Use Power Blast to knock them back in exchange for a chunk of your health bar. No reward without risk, but it’ll certainly help turn the tide of chaotic battles. Ground Recovery: With a properly timed button press, a hero who has been knocked back by an enemy attack can recover quickly and start attacking again, as opposed to landing on the ground and then needing to get up. This should keep the pace of those brawls at maximum speed!

And if that wasn't enough, the developer and publisher also announced that a Spring update will boost the game's online multiplayer options, letting a team of six Rangers play together across six separate consoles (compared to the original two-machine maximum).

All of these new features are set to be included in the physical edition of Rita's Rewind, which is expected to launch on 30th May.

We had a great time with Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind when it launched on Switch late last year, calling it "probably the best Power Rangers game we’ve ever played" in our review. With the added online options and these upcoming gameplay modifiers, perhaps things are set to get even more Mighty.