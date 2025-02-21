Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

An upcoming Pokémon anime short from CoMix Wave Films – best known for its work on films such as Your Name, Suzume, and Weathering With You – is looking absolutely stunning so far as evidenced by a brief trailer posted to YouTube.

Dubbed 'Dragonite and the Postman', the short will be available to watch from 27th February, also known as Pokémon Day. It follows the story of a young Paldean girl who ventures out into an adventure to locate the source of a mysterious letter.

While the trailer doesn't show a great deal, we can see CoMix Wave Films really flexing its animation skills here, and the short is frankly looking much more visually accomplished than anything we've seen previously.

According to the credits, this one has also been directed by Taku Kimura, who is recently known for his work in directing the Star Wars: Visions episode 'Tattooine Rhapsody'.

We'll keep a close eye on this one when it launches later this month. In other Pokémon news, it's been confirmed that a Pokémon Presents will take place on 27th February. These showcases tend to be very hit and miss, but we're hopeful that more information will be shared on Pokémon Legends: Z-A, at least.