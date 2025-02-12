Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

We certainly didn't expect to see Sid Meier's Civilization VII launch on the ageing Nintendo Switch, but here we are! The latest entry in the 4X series has finally marched our way, and while we at Nintendo Life are still getting into the strategy for our full review, we do have some Switch gameplay to highlight what's in store.

Above, you'll find 15 minutes of Switch tactics, showcasing the game's land-spanning maps, close-up character models and all of the classic Civ moving parts as you can expect to find them on the Nintendo hybrid.

The results are... pretty good. Sure, there's a little slowdown in places as things get busier, and the visuals aren't quite as crisp as what you'll find on the PC version, but anyone who played the brilliant Civ VI on Switch won't find too many surprises here.

As we mentioned, you'll have to wait a little while longer to hear our full thoughts on Civ VII on Switch, so keep an eye out for our review in due course. While very few people have put the latest entry through its paces on console at the time of writing, the PC reviews have seemed mostly positive overall, though the game's streamlined experience is proving to be a catching point for some.