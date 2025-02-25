Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

During Xbox's recent Indie Showcase, a new gameplay trailer for Hotel Barcelona was debuted ahead of its release later this year.

From writer and director Hidetaka Suehiro (Swery65) and based on an original idea by Goichi Suda (Suda51), Hotel Barcelona looks utterly ridiculous, and we're sincerely hoping the team at White Owls Inc. has either the Switch or the Switch 2 in its sights as we get closer to its eventual launch. Neither has been confirmed at the time of writing, but we'd honestly be surprised if this title completely skips a Nintendo release.

In fact, several years back, Hotel Barcelona was originally earmarked for the Switch, as Swery65 and Suda51 wanted to create something "light and easy to play". Plans have evidently changed since then and it appears that Suda51 is less involved than he was previously, but the game nevertheless has retained the developer's unique sense of style.

If you're unfamiliar with the work of Swery65, the creator has worked extensively as the director of the Deadly Premonition series and also directed the Switch title The Good Life with White Owls Inc. As for Suda51, you'll know him as the director of the No More Heroes series while also working on titles such as Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse and Killer7.

So if either of them happen to read this, please take it as a formal request to bring Hotel Barcelona to the Switch or the Switch 2; we'd very much appreciate it!