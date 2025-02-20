Shortly before Nintendo lifted the lid on the upcoming Switch 2, the company announced that it would once again be teaming up with Lego. We've had the NES, we've had Animal Crossing sets, and now we're getting the Game Boy.

No further information was provided beyond the brief, tantalising debut teaser, but according to a new leak from Falconbrickstudios (thanks, Eurogamer), the set may actually be a bit more affordable than we were expecting.

In short, we're looking at what sounds like a fairly small set at just 421 pieces, which is considerably fewer than the NES at 2646 pieces. Now, yes, it's obvious that a Game Boy is going to be smaller than an NES, but our inner pessimist was half-expecting Lego and Nintendo to beef up the set with some unnecessary extras, thus increasing the brick count and, of course, the price.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8g January 9, 2025

Alas, it looks like we may be looking at a price of just $59.99 (about £48) for this thing, which for a Lego set really isn't all that bad. Oh, and it's also supposedly due to launch on 1st October 2025.

Though Falconbrickstudios has been rated as being fairly reliable when it comes to Lego leaks, we'd nevertheless recommend approaching this with a healthy degree of scepticism. Hopefully we'll hear more in the coming weeks, but for now, colour us intrigued.