It might be late in the Switch's life, but it seems there are still new applications coming to the system's eShop. With this in mind, Shogakugan will be launching a "manga reader" for the hybrid device on 13th March 2025.

A post shared by a member of the 'CoroCoro' editorial department shared this news. As you can see, users will need to swap the system from horizontal to vertical. Apparently, the face buttons "like X and Y" are used to zoom in, so you will need to keep your Switch Joy-Con on hand if they're not already attached to the system.

There's no mention of this one releasing outside of Japan (or access to Shogakugan's manga collection locally on the Switch), but if we hear any updates ahead of the March release, we'll let you know.

If you want something similar (but different), you can always check out the free comic app InkyPen on the Switch (which includes manga). The Crunchyroll anime app is also available on the Switch eShop and is free to download.