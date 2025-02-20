Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Aspiring artists are constantly recreating Nintendo's properties as live-action and animated shorts and this latest one, which was uploaded to YouTube in January, showcases what Zelda: Breath of the Wild might look like as an anime opening.

It's actually been crafted by the "2023 Chungkang Animation School 2nd Grade" and is a "thesis film" with a runtime of roughly two and a half minutes. It's backed by the Japanese pop single "RGB" by Yoasobi and highlights Link, Zelda, the four champions as well as some other friendly and not-so-friendly faces like the Guardians.

The project does a great job replicating certain visual tropes and also has the following notice attached in the description:

"This animation is a non-commercial creation made by fans. All rights belong to Nintendo Co., Ltd. and YOASOBI. We do not claim ownership of any copyrights, and this video was created to honor the original creators and their work. If there are any issues, please feel free to contact us."

While an animated short like this isn't necessarily doing any harm, it doesn't always work out with certain fan-made projects. Just recently, Nintendo shut down the live-action Zelda fan film 'Lost in Hyrule', after the project began accepting donations via a Kickstarter campaign.

Although Nintendo doesn't appear to have any Zelda anime in the pipeline at the moment, it is obviously working on its own blockbuster live-action Zelda movie. There's no solid release date for this movie just yet, but it has been confirmed Nintendo is co-funding the movie alongside Sony. Video game industry legend Shigeru Miyamoto is also "heavily involved in the production".

The director of this official live-action Zelda movie Wes Ball has also gone on record mentioning how he actually wants this film to feel like a "live-action Miyazaki" movie (the co-founder of Studio Ghibli and animator behind anime films like Spirited Away and Castle in the Sky).