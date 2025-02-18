The trading card market is booming and Magic: The Gathering has been driving sales in recent years with all sorts of iconic crossovers based on a variety of series including video game-themed ones. if you're a fan of characters like Cloud Strife, this next one might be of interest.

In case you missed the initial announcement, it's Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering and will focus on not just one entry but four games in Square Enix's long-running JRPG series. This includes Final Fantasy 6, Final Fantasy 7, 10, and 14 - with the crossover set to launch on 13th June 2025.

"The beloved FINAL FANTASY RPG series' sixteen mainline games of unforgettable characters, items, and moments are now here in Magic: The Gathering! Cast powerful spells, call upon classic summons, and even visit your favorite locations on the back of a chocobo. Countless elements from the games are here for you to weave together your own story!"

We've also got a first-look at the lead card for each of the preconstructed commander decks in these new sets (via IGN):

First look at the Final Fantasy x Magic the Gathering cards (available later this year) — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2025-02-18T00:21:07.284Z

These decks will be available for $69.99 USD each with a collector's edition - including all of the cards - also available for $149.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). You can get the latest news about this new series by signing up for updates on the official MTG site.