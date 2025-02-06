Developer M2 and publisher Taito have today announced that the '80s arcade compilation title Operation Night Strikers will also receive a Switch release at some point this year.

This one was initially announced for Steam back in November, but a blog post on the Taito website confirmed that the Nintendo hybrid will also be included in the collection's release plans — it feels like a good fit, if you ask us.

The compilation originally consisted of only the NES shooter Operation Wolf and the MEGA CD's Night Striker, but the news of the Switch release brought with it another two titles joining the proceedings: the SNES' Thunderbolt and Master System's Space Gun.

Operation Night Strikers presents each title in both its console and arcade formats, so you can choose a level of nostalgia that suits you. The collection also comes with a handful of nice modern touches like save states, filters, the chance to view play data from some of the games' top-ranking players and more.

You'll find a rundown of each game, all the collection's features and a handful of screenshots from its Steam page below:

Operation Wolf

Using only a machine gun and rocket-propelled grenades, you alone must infiltrate enemy territory, secure the hostages, then get them safely to the extraction point!

Your mission code name is Operation Wolf. Do not fail! Operation Thunderbolt

A hostage rescue mission in Africa and only one man can help! Roy Adams, hero of Operation Wolf is back, and this time his former green beret team-mate, Hardy Jones joins the fight.

Your mission code is Operation Thunderbolt. Impossible odds are nothing to these men! Night Striker

Become a member of the United Nations Special Action Force, a.k.a. Night Striker, and destroy the enemy terrorist organization with in your high-speed combat hovercraft: Intergray! Space Gun

2039 AD: an age of space exploration. On their way to investigate an unexplained incident on a space station, a team of space marines receive a distress call from a cargo ship, but what could prepare them for the horrors onboard?!

Use your multi-purpose rifle to slay the monsters and rescue the hostages!

Four faithful ports, complete with various gadgets, replay functions, and other useful features to enhance the originals! Features

- Apply filters to simulate actual arcade monitors

- Gadgets display various useful information to either side of the play area

- Includes multiple arcade versions of each title

- Save/load anywhere during play

- Upload your own play data, or download and view top ranking players' data

- Compatible with the Cyber Stick intelligent controller

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet — Taito is sticking to "2025" for the time being — but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.