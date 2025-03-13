M2, the emulation wizards who are responsible for multiple Sega Ages titles, Virtual Console ports, and the excellent Castlevania Advance and Dominus Collections, has shared a brand new trailer for its upcoming game, Night Striker Gear, which is coming to Switch in 2025.

The clip was shared on Bluesky by ohfivepro (via Time Extension), with a timestamped version of the stream viewable on YouTube, and this is our first look at the game.

While Night Striker Gear will eventually get a standalone release, initially it'll only be available if you pre-order the limited edition of M2's compilation title Operation Night Strikers, which was confirmed for Switch earlier this year.

1st footage of Night Striker Gear in motion, lifted from Dengeki's livestream. No doubt M2 or Taito will release this themselves in better quality soon but for now, here it is — (@ohfivepro.bsky.social) 2025-03-13T13:43:52.038Z

Night Striker Gear is a follow-up to the 1989 shoot 'em up Night Striker from Taito, where you're fighting invaders and terrorists in a flying car. No need for spaceships here. What makes this unique for the time is its use of sprite scaling, similar to what you'll find in Sega's Super Scaler games. Essentially, it makes the world and game look 3D.

The new game looks like it's channelling that same energy, obviously with actual 3D character models and a car that can turn into a mech. Hopefully this one gets an individual release soon, because we trust M2 to do a great job.

Are you a Night Striker fan? Are you excited for the new game? Let us know in the comments.