Suikoden I & II HD Remaster arrives on the Nintendo Switch early next month and ahead of the official launch, Konami has announced it will be hosting a "special program" broadcast on 3rd March 2025.

According to an update from the official game account, this broadcast will bring fans "all the latest news on Suikoden". You'll be able to watch via the official Konami YouTube channel.

Join us March 3 for a special broadcast bringing you all the latest news on Suikoden, Date and time of broadcast Monday, March 3, 3PM PST

The release of the two-in-one remaster release on Switch will then take place later on in the same week on 6th March 2025. No other details about the broadcast have been revealed at this point in time.

