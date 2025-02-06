Famitsu has provided the latest boxed charts data for Japan and, perhaps unsurprisingly at this point, it's another win for Nintendo as Donkey Kong Country Returns HD claims the top spot once again with an additional 22,093 units shifted.

There are a few new additions this week, with Black Myth: Wukong getting a physical release on the PS5, and the delightfully titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 making its debut on the Switch. Nippon Ichi Software's Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero also just managed to scrape though to land at number nine.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Over on the hardware front, the Switch is the clear winner this week with a further 44,341 units sold across its three SKUs. PlayStation managed to shift 10,173 units, while the Xbox continues to lag behind with just 3,070.

Just look at that difference between the Switch OLED and the Switch Lite, though. People just can't get enough of that beautiful OLED screen!

Shout-out to the 19 folks who bought a PS4, too (or perhaps just one person bought 19 PS4s - who knows!).

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (27th Jan - 2nd Feb) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 31,220 8,713,998 2 Switch Lite 7,997 6,434,957 3 PlayStation 5 6,957 5,453,047 4 Switch 5,124 20,051,592 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 4,169 148,679 6 Xbox Series X 2,385 317,273 7 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 1,747 911,740 8 Xbox Series S 356 329,545 9 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 329 17,814 10 PlayStation 4 19 7,929,209

