Following its launch last December, the Final Fantasy creator's JRPG love letter FANTASIAN Neo Dimension has now received an update for the Switch and multiple other platforms.

Although there's no new content, this latest patch does make some notable changes to provide a "smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience". Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Square Enix's official website:

Fantasia Neo Dimension Update - January 31st, 2025



We have released a patch update to provide a smoother and more enjoyable gameplay experience. This update includes improvements to camera adjustment and controls, and a new feature related to difficulty settings.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam®

■ Changes

Adjustments to movement control with the analogue stick when the camera shifts during field movement.

“Vibration” option has been added to settings, allowing controller vibration settings to be changed.

“Camera Interpolation Time” option has been added to settings, allowing the speed at which the camera rotates when moving through the field to be adjusted.

For a second or subsequent playthrough, “Custom Difficulty” can now be selected from the difficulty options.

The length of time required to press and hold down the “Fast Forward” or “Skip” button has been reduced.

■ Bug fixes

The following issues have been fixed.

PlayStation®5 version

When certain conditions were met, the controller would sometimes stop accepting input.

When certain conditions were met, the game would sometimes close without warning.

If you haven't already tried out this game, you can always check out the free demo, available to download now from the Switch eShop. This demo will allow you to carry over any save data to the full game, if you do decide to purchase it.