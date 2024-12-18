We thought this day might come, and here it is. According to the latest data from Circana (formerly NPD), the Nintendo Switch has finally surpassed the PlayStation 2's lifetime sales in the United States.

The latest ranking shake-up comes from Circana executive director and video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella on BlueSky, who noted that the Switch reached 46.6 million units sold in the US as of 30th November 2024. This was enough to push it ahead of the PS2, despite the Switch's year-on-year sales decreasing by 3%.

This means that the Switch now sits in second on the list of best-selling gaming hardware in the US, beaten only by the Nintendo DS.

Lifetime unit sales of Nintendo Switch have now exceeded those of PlayStation 2 in the U.S. market. With its 46.6 million units sold life-to-date, Switch now ranks 2nd in all-time units sold across all video game hardware platforms in the U.S., trailing only Nintendo DS. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T14:00:22.008Z

This Switch milestone comes despite the fact that it was the second best-selling console in the US in November, being beaten by Sony's PS5 in both unit and dollar sales.

Naturally, the worldwide numbers paint a very different picture. At the last count, Nintendo reported that the Switch had sold 146.04 million units globally, still putting it behind the DS, which sits at 154.02 million. Neither of those topples the PS2's worldwide sales numbers, mind you, which Jim Ryan recently readjusted to "over 160 million".