The dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist arrived on the Switch eShop towards the end of last month and it's now received an update.

This bumps the title up to Version 1.0.3 and includes some adjustments as well as a bunch of bug fixes. Here's the full rundown of what you can expect:

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist - Version 1.0.3 (27th January 2025)

Thank you for playing ENDER MAGNOLIA.



We just released the version 1.0.3,

a small update containing mostly bug fixes and balance adjustments.

Thank you for sharing your feedbacks and issues with us.



Patch notes: 1.0.3

Adjustments:

Enemies parameter adjustments

Reinforced Lab Rat: lower attack, stamina and resistance to status effects

Experimental Manufacturer (Rat generator): lower HP

Combat Puppet: No. 20, 14, 56 ("Arena Tower" mini bosses): lower HP to increase tempo of the battle sequence

Combat Puppet: No. 7 ("Arena Tower" boss): lower the power of some attacks

Other small adjustments on various enemies





Add platforms in the "Crimson Forest" area to allow for better shortcuts



Add visual representation of the general teleportation direction on warp points for easier navigation



Lower the effectiveness of some skills of "Lorna"



Brush up of some background visuals



Bug fixes:

Fix the map completion that was not rendered properly on some GPU*



In the area "Land of origin", concerning a specific growth:

Fix the visibility state that would sometimes stay invisible

change the geometry of the level to make the growth easier to break, especially on low FPS machines





Fix the BGM of the boss in the "Magicite Mine" area



Parry actions:

Fix player collision size after parry actions that could stay bigger than normal for a few frames

Fix parry actions that were not resetting airborne action count correctly





Translations and texts fixes



Various small behaviour, visual and animation fixes

We will continue to make fixes and improvements to make ENDER MAGNOLIA an enjoyable experience.

Thank you for your support!

If you're curious to know more about this one, be sure to check out our review - we gave this title an excellent 9 out of 10 stars calling it an incredibly polished and downbeat Metroidvania.