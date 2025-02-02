The dark fantasy Metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist arrived on the Switch eShop towards the end of last month and it's now received an update.
This bumps the title up to Version 1.0.3 and includes some adjustments as well as a bunch of bug fixes. Here's the full rundown of what you can expect:
Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist - Version 1.0.3 (27th January 2025)
Thank you for playing ENDER MAGNOLIA.
We just released the version 1.0.3,
a small update containing mostly bug fixes and balance adjustments.
Thank you for sharing your feedbacks and issues with us.
Patch notes: 1.0.3
Adjustments:
- Enemies parameter adjustments
- Reinforced Lab Rat: lower attack, stamina and resistance to status effects
- Experimental Manufacturer (Rat generator): lower HP
- Combat Puppet: No. 20, 14, 56 ("Arena Tower" mini bosses): lower HP to increase tempo of the battle sequence
- Combat Puppet: No. 7 ("Arena Tower" boss): lower the power of some attacks
- Other small adjustments on various enemies
- Reinforced Lab Rat: lower attack, stamina and resistance to status effects
- Add platforms in the "Crimson Forest" area to allow for better shortcuts
- Add visual representation of the general teleportation direction on warp points for easier navigation
- Lower the effectiveness of some skills of "Lorna"
- Brush up of some background visuals
Bug fixes:
- Fix the map completion that was not rendered properly on some GPU*
- In the area "Land of origin", concerning a specific growth:
- Fix the visibility state that would sometimes stay invisible
- change the geometry of the level to make the growth easier to break, especially on low FPS machines
- Fix the visibility state that would sometimes stay invisible
- Fix the BGM of the boss in the "Magicite Mine" area
- Parry actions:
- Fix player collision size after parry actions that could stay bigger than normal for a few frames
- Fix parry actions that were not resetting airborne action count correctly
- Fix player collision size after parry actions that could stay bigger than normal for a few frames
- Translations and texts fixes
- Various small behaviour, visual and animation fixes
We will continue to make fixes and improvements to make ENDER MAGNOLIA an enjoyable experience.
Thank you for your support!
If you're curious to know more about this one, be sure to check out our review - we gave this title an excellent 9 out of 10 stars calling it an incredibly polished and downbeat Metroidvania.