Disney Dreamlight Valley has today revealed the next free content update 'Tales of Agrabah' will be launching for Switch and other platforms next week on 26th February 2025.

This update will see Aladdin and Jasmine join the game alongside a "brand new Realm". Here's some additional PR and you can see the official banner for this new update above.

After discovering an ancient mysterious artifact in the desert, the entire city of Agrabah has been covered in dangerous sandstorms. Help Aladdin and Jasmine uncover the secret behind the artifact and return Agrabah to its original state so they can join their friends in Dreamlight Valley. Take part in all-new quests for both newcomers and even unlock Aladdin’s iconic flying friend - Magic Carpet - as an animal companion.

Players looking for even more fun with the Floating Islands feature will get four new areas to decorate with the upcoming update - Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, and the Forgotten Lands – all unlockable with Dreamlight. With these additions, every biome in the base game now has a Floating Islands counterpart. Other additions and improvements include a new search bar for recipes while cooking, a slow cooker so players can queue up multiple meals at once, and more room size options for player house customization. Players looking to add elegance and tranquility to their Valley will get their chance with the Oasis Retreat Star Path! Take part in relaxing activities like picking fruit, cooking, gardening, and having conversations with your Villager friends to unlock all new resort-inspired decorative items, such as a critter companion bath, palm trees, and more. It’s time to relax and have your Valley look great while doing it!

When more details are shared, we'll be sure to let you know. If you haven't tried out this game yet, you can learn more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life.