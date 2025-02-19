The critically-acclaimed horror game Mouthwashing will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year after publisher Critical Reflex celebrated 500K+ sales on Steam.
Physical editions will be available via Fangamer, and while pre-orders aren't available just yet, you can sign up for notifications so you don't miss out.
Mouthwashing gained significant attention following its initial release and has become somewhat of an instant cult hit with players, winning Best Narrative and Players’ Choice at the Horror Game Awards. It looks like it'll be a perfect fit for the Switch, and we're in love with the awesome PS1-inspired visuals.
Let's check out the official description:
- Descend into Madness - Follow the lives of the crew as they weather starvation, isolation, and each other. People were never your strong suit anyway.
- Zero Chance of Rescue - The ship will run out of power within six months. Food rations long before that.
- Immersive Storytelling - Pay attention to your surroundings.
- Psychological Scares - Your eyes are lying.
- Unforgiving Narrative - Hope to die, or for goodness sake, pray that everyone else did.
We'll have more on Mouthwashing, including its release date, as soon as we're able.
For now, let us know with a comment if you plan on picking this one up on th Switch. Did you play it on Steam too?
I’m just glad Fangamer is the one doing the physical release and not LRG.
Definitely not for me, but happy for those interested in this game that it's coming also to Switch and even more so since it's even getting a physical release!
Putting this out here about 5+ years too late - can we drop the “perfect fit for Switch” unless it’s reserved for local multiplayer or something.
Not every game is deserving of that overused journalistic filler. It barely makes sense anymore.
"Descend into madness", "Zero chance of rescue"...
A good idea of gift for a friend with general anxiety disorders.
The name reminds me I brushed my teeth with soap once.
Avoid doing it.
@PessitheMystic I struggle to think of a game that’s not a perfect fit for Switch. I’d say something like Half-Life Alyx but I’d love to see them attempt to port that to Labo.
@PessitheMystic Yes boss, right away boss!
I have been saying a Sega 90's Arcade Racing Collection would be a perfect fit for Switch since 2017. It seems.Sega don't agree.
We need the console port for Buckshot Roulette next.
Reminds me of Killer7 on the GameCube. Same flavour of crazy.
@nessisonett Face Raiders, unless you want to play it with the IR sensor!
As far as horror walking simulators go, this one could be interesting. I might get it, if it's around $10 like it is for pc.
