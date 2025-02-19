Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

The critically-acclaimed horror game Mouthwashing will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year after publisher Critical Reflex celebrated 500K+ sales on Steam.

Physical editions will be available via Fangamer, and while pre-orders aren't available just yet, you can sign up for notifications so you don't miss out.

Mouthwashing gained significant attention following its initial release and has become somewhat of an instant cult hit with players, winning Best Narrative and Players’ Choice at the Horror Game Awards. It looks like it'll be a perfect fit for the Switch, and we're in love with the awesome PS1-inspired visuals.

Let's check out the official description:

- Descend into Madness - Follow the lives of the crew as they weather starvation, isolation, and each other. People were never your strong suit anyway. - Zero Chance of Rescue - The ship will run out of power within six months. Food rations long before that.



- Immersive Storytelling - Pay attention to your surroundings.



- Psychological Scares - Your eyes are lying.



- Unforgiving Narrative - Hope to die, or for goodness sake, pray that everyone else did.

We'll have more on Mouthwashing, including its release date, as soon as we're able.

For now, let us know with a comment if you plan on picking this one up on th Switch. Did you play it on Steam too?