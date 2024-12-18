Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind made its debut on the Switch last week and it's gone down relatively well so far with critics and fans alike.

In saying this, not everything is available on every platform (like online play), but the developers are working on it and have now rolled out the first major update. The Switch version is expected to receive this update "soon". Here's exactly what you can expect:





Get the update on PS & Steam now (required for online play); Xbox & Switch updates coming soon. Details in the FAQ! pic.twitter.com/Pte2eGZi5H #RitasRewind players, we're refining gameplay, per your feedback. Faster movement, smoother combat, more forgiving Zord stages & more!Get the update on PS & Steam now (required for online play); Xbox & Switch updates coming soon. Details in the FAQ! https://t.co/PLMDXcBfyH December 17, 2024

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind UPDATE: December 2024

"We've heard suggestions from lots of players over the last few days, and we're happy to say we're rolling out refinements to Rita's Rewind to adjust various parts of the game based on that feedback. These changes are available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 now, but all players on other platforms will receive this update soon."

Brawler Gameplay

All Rangers now move faster (walk and dash speeds)

Ranger grab and grab attack speed increased

Rangers can perform the Dodge move without any cooldown, but are only invulnerable for the initial frames of the animation

In Easy mode, the Dodge move is always invulnerable

Ranger can chain Rising Strike from many more states

Rangers can Dodge while holding an enemy to let go

Ranger Special is boosted slightly by successful Dodge

Vertical attack collision for Time Disruptors is wider, making them easier to hit

Time Disruptors are easier to destroy in Easy mode

Food pick-ups are more spread out when spawning from containers

In Hard mode, enemies now have the same health as Normal but do twice the damage

The Speed Run clock is no longer affected by Time Disruptors

Players can swap to any other NPC Ranger in the Juice Bar

Localized juice bar dialog for the arcade machines is now correct



Zord & Megazord Gameplay

All machine gun fire (bunkers, turrets and flying ships) now does less damage

Gravity is reduced when jumping to make pits easier to clear

Falling in a pit won't take away a life

Some pits now have additional ledges for landing

When multiple players are fighting a boss and some players reach a Game Over state, the difficulty (health and Zord damage dealt) scales accordingly

Harvester encounters have been balanced; laser speeds and laser damage are reduced at lower difficulties

Megazord boss health has been reduced and damage dealt to bosses has been balanced

Health power-ups now spawn during Zord boss battles

Eye Guy's eye bombs do much less damage, and on lower difficulties, his bombs appear less frequently

At higher difficulty levels, health coin benefits scale downward



Online

If both online players have unlocked Green Ranger, they have the option of starting their game from any level

Please note that all online players have the latest update for the game to engage in successful matchmaking



General

The indicator for skipping the intro video has been improved.

Stability and performance improvements overall

PS5: Fixed some crash bugs

PS5: Fixed an save-file issue where players couldn't start a new playthrough after completing the game.

We are very happy that so many people are enjoying Rita's Rewind, and we will continue to monitor player reports. Thank you so much for keeping your feedback detailed and friendly! We are planning more updates in the coming weeks, including more robust online support and additional gameplay adjustments. Thank you for your patience, communication, and support! We will continue to post updates here. Keep reading for more information!

