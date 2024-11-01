Halloween has come and gone, which means celebrities around the globe are naturally taking to social media to try and one-up each another with their chosen costumes.

Video game outfits have become more and more popular over the years, but while many folks like to dress up as Mario, Princess Zelda, or one of a thousand different Final Fantasy characters, American rapper Doja Cat has opted for something a bit different and a bit... bouncier.

Yes, as you can see in the below Instagram post, Doja Cat has dressed up as the rather racy Sunflower character from Bad Fur Day (thanks, Pop Base). Y'know, the one who gets 'pollinated' after being tickled by a bunch of bees. That one.

It's remarkably faithful to the original design, with the images even including the polygonal bees hovering around Doja Cat. We like the giant leafy hands too; perfectly sized to cover up the, uh... Well, you know.

It's not the first time she's opted for a video game-inspired costume, either. Two years back, she dressed up as an Animal Crossing villager complete with a bug-catching net. Again, it's a darn good effort, and probably a lot more child-friendly than this year's choice.