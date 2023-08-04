Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update: If you've been patiently waiting to add The Great Mighty Poo to your mantelpiece at home (haven't we all!?), now's your chance to do so. The statue is now available to pre-order with discounted Early Bird pricing available – all editions of the statue will increase to their usual price on 4th September.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Original Article [25th July 2023]: Ahem... Mi mi mi mi miiiii.....

Yes, if you're a fan of The Great Mighty Poo from Conker's Bad Fur Day, then pay attention. First 4 Figures has unveiled a sneak peek at its upcoming statue based on the iconic musical boss fight. Pre-orders open on August 3rd, 2023 and you can now sign up for $10 off the asking price. Admittedly, we don't know what the price is just yet, but we're expecting it'll require a huge supply of tish.

The statue joins First 4 Figure's Solider Conker, which is still available for a rather eye-watering $719.99 (or you can splash out for the Definitive Edition for $923.99). It's all a bit out of our budget, truth be told, but if you're a die-hard fan of Conker, then these statues might well be something to invest in:

Conker's Bad Fur Day launched for the N64 back in 2001 with a remake following in 2005 for the Xbox. The original subsequently launched as part of Rare Replay in 2015, but those hoping for a fully-fledged sequel will want to temper their expectations, as it doesn't look like Rare will be venturing back into the world of Conker any time soon.

Will you be picking up the Great Mighty Poo statue? What do you make of its design? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.