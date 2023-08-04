Update: If you've been patiently waiting to add The Great Mighty Poo to your mantelpiece at home (haven't we all!?), now's your chance to do so. The statue is now available to pre-order with discounted Early Bird pricing available – all editions of the statue will increase to their usual price on 4th September.
Original Article [25th July 2023]: Ahem... Mi mi mi mi miiiii.....
Yes, if you're a fan of The Great Mighty Poo from Conker's Bad Fur Day, then pay attention. First 4 Figures has unveiled a sneak peek at its upcoming statue based on the iconic musical boss fight. Pre-orders open on August 3rd, 2023 and you can now sign up for $10 off the asking price. Admittedly, we don't know what the price is just yet, but we're expecting it'll require a huge supply of tish.
The statue joins First 4 Figure's Solider Conker, which is still available for a rather eye-watering $719.99 (or you can splash out for the Definitive Edition for $923.99). It's all a bit out of our budget, truth be told, but if you're a die-hard fan of Conker, then these statues might well be something to invest in:
Conker's Bad Fur Day launched for the N64 back in 2001 with a remake following in 2005 for the Xbox. The original subsequently launched as part of Rare Replay in 2015, but those hoping for a fully-fledged sequel will want to temper their expectations, as it doesn't look like Rare will be venturing back into the world of Conker any time soon.
Should have made it a toilet roll holder.
I never usually want these, but this one I need. 😂
This boss was such a high light of Conker, and the song is on my regular VG music playlist.
Can we PLEASE just get Rare Replay on Switch, for god sake!!!
Out of all the characters possible, they chose this one.
Truly one of the moments in figure history
I’m sorry, but one thousand dollars for a plastic piece of faeces is outrageous. Even if it is the Great Mighty Poo.
I unveiled the same thing earlier.
So I am just wondering how long it will take for the preorders to sell out. (I loathe potty “humor “ but recognize that many like it so I expect this statue to be popular.)
What a sh***y design..
🤧
Good luck explaining this purchase to, well, just about anyone in your life frankly.
I will never understand the fascination people have with this character.
Then again, I was never one for potty humour, I find it rather disgusting, no way will I ever get this thing lmao.
Whoever gets this thing though, enjoy, I guess! Hope for you it doesn't come with realistic scent.
We need Rare Replay Nintendo edition with added DK content and without the non Nintendo stuff like Kameo and Viva Pinata that's understandable that we would not get those. I really thought they were going to do this.
OR, you know Nintendo could at least announce a proper line up of Rare content for NSO like they should have done years ago to make their service more appealing.
At least I'm glad SOMEONE ELSE is making this great legacy be acknowledged in some way.
theres something bitter sweet about them still willing to make products for a dead franchise but not an actual game. i love conker but for better or worse the series lives of nostalgia now with the occasional expensive figure to buy
I don't need it, I don't need it... I NEED IT!!!!!
I just bought the Definitive Edition of Felicia from Darkstalkers last night, so I'm on the fence about this one.
The real reason why no one could find toilet paper in 2020.
It's a shame Microsoft killed Rare. Would love to have seen what they could have come up with without the buyout. A proper sequel to Conker's Bad Fur Day would have been immense, instead we got an inferior remake.
It must play the Music, that would be great.
Or some mentioned, just imagine an actual Holder that plays the Music when you are actually on the Toilet haha
Do people really buy this crap?
@JONOFTHEJONS It's not plastic
@Dazman Killed Rare? You seen Sea of Thieves, right?
@Dringo Yeah, twenty years later Microsoft made a reasonably successful game using the brand name. If you buy a broom, and then you replace the head and the handle do you still have the same broom?
@Dazman
Microsoft made ridiculous decisions for Rare, but "killing" them wasn't one of them. Most if not all the talent that was working for the company for a lot of their classic games left before the buyout took place. Nintendo knew this hence why they preceded in selling the majority of the shares for Rare to Microsoft. Don't blame someone else for mistakes that the person did to themselves.
I wish this game was on the Nintendo service so badly.
@theModestMouse
Made my day. 😂
Why buy great mighty poo when u can create one yourself?
@Rooty I wouldn’t even need to. They’ll understand.
I loved Conker's Bad Fur Day, but I already have enough crap on my shelves.
These look absolutely fantastic, but that price is ludicrous, clearly whale hunting. For that money you can get a decent marble bust or something which will be an absolute showpiece in the living room.
@Dazman Viva Piñata was great. Nuts and Bolts was unexpected, but very good. Even Ghoulies was a lot of fun.
All of them, including Sea of Thieves, were directed by Gregg Mayles (who also directed Donkey Kong Country and Banjo-Kazooie). Paul Machachek is still leading a bunch of teams there, who was lead programmer on Banjo and Battletoads. Huw is still there. Louise O’Connor and Chris Marlow and Robin Beanland (whose credits include Killer Instinct and Conker are still there).
It’s all overblown. They make fewer games these days, but these games are still great.
As for ‘brooms’… companies change completely over generations. The key is whether that heritage lives on with the next generations. And it clearly has. Sea of Thieves is as Rare as it gets.
@Link-Hero Only really the Goldeneye/Perfect Dark team. The Banjo and Conker teams were there for years afterwards (some still are). And a lot of the DK64 folks.
@Dringo great to see someone put some thought into the Rare situation. I see so many people say Microsoft killed Rare when it really didn’t. And the fact video games take longer to make these days; people can’t seem to comprehend that that also applies to Rare.
I have really enjoyed every game that they have made with Xbox including PD0 and the Kinect games.
