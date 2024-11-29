Remember earlier this year when Nintendo revealed its range of controller button fidget toys, sold exclusively in the gacha machines of its Japan stores? Well, it looks like there's a new collection in town to get us envious all over again.

As spotted by a whole host of people today on Twitter and BlueSky, it appears that the Tokyo Nintendo Store is home to a new gacha collection, one that contains miniature magnetic Zonai devices from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Oh, be still, my beating heart.

There are six different designs in total: Zonai Fan, Rocket, Portable Pot, Big Wheel, Flame Emitter and Shock Emitter. Each miniature comes with a small magnetic pad on the back, so you can attach them to whichever metallic surface you please — and you don't even need Link's gammy arm to do it.

According to a sign on the machine (shared on Twitter by @Genki_JPN), the capsules cost 600 yen (around £3 / $4) and you can purchase two at a time. If you're not happy with the outcome and you want to buy more, you'll have to queue up again. Brutal.

Zelda TOTK real Zonai Device gacha machine at the Nintendo Store Tokyo! — Genki (@genkigamer.bsky.social) 2024-11-29T15:43:07.069Z

A blog post on Nintendo Dream Web showcases each design in greater detail, even clarifying that the capsules themselves are even modelled on the in-game translucent casing. Now come on, that's neat.

If this year's Controller Button Collection is anything to go by, then we'd imagine that these gacha goodies will remain a Japan exclusive for the time being. *Sigh* Back to looking at flights to Japan online, then.