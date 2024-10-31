Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Our interests were piqued earlier this year when we heard that the GBA-inspired horror adventure The Bunny Graveyard was hopping onto Switch at some point in 2025. Well, the wait is now over because this one has leapt out of the shadows and will be available on the eShop today!

Fittingly arriving just in time for Halloween, The Bunny Graveyard sees you play as a computer cursor, tasked with helping a cute bunny uncover the truth of her existence. Doesn't sound too scary, right? Well what if we told you there's a menacing computer? Creepy creature jumpscares? Fishing minigames? Yeah, now we're feeling the chills.

Publisher and developer Pichon Games released this one on Steam last September, where it went on to rack up a fair number of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews. While it will join the hoards of GBA-inspired titles on the Switch eShop, it could be a neat way to get your seasonal spooks on a Halloween evening.

Here's a brief rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots from its eShop page:

Begin your journey as... a cursor? Your job is to find Skye, the bunny! But there seems to be some kind of strange entity inside the computer that doesn't want you to leave... can you complete your task and survive? FEATURES

- Explore new areas and make friends! Some may become besties, or your worst NIGHTMARE

.- From fishing and gardening to underground fights, enjoy a variety of FUN MINIGAMES!

- In this world... NOTHING is what it seems, and you must survive to uncover the truth.

While it's not live at the time of writing, The Bunny Graveyard is set to land on the Switch eShop later today for £8.69 / $9.99.