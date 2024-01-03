Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher and developer Pichon Games has announced that the gorgeous but gory horror adventure The Bunny Graveyard will be making the jump (heheh) over to Switch at some point in 2024.

Originally released on Steam last September, the game sees you playing as a mouse cursor on a computer (yes, really) and setting out to help a bunny discover the truth behind its existence. Of course, this is a horror adventure, so we can expect a fair number of jumps and scares along the way — many of which can be seen in the above Steam launch trailer.

Pichon Games notes that this one contains "violent scenes with disturbing imagery and jumpscares" as well as flashing images, so if that doesn't sound up your street, maybe look elsewhere for cute rabbit-based fun.

The game has racked up a good number of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on the PC platform since launch and with pixel art visuals that the devs state are inspired by the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS, you can consider our interests piqued — it really does look rather pretty, huh?

For a little more information on what The Bunny Graveyard is all about, check out the following from its Steam page:

STORY

Begin your journey as... a cursor? Your job is to find Skye, the bunny! But there seems to be some kind of strange entity inside the computer that doesn't want you to leave... can you complete your task and survive?

FEATURES

- Explore new areas and make friends! Some may become besties, or your worst NIGHTMARE.

- From fishing and gardening to underground fights, enjoy a variety of FUN MINIGAMES!

- In this world... NOTHING is what it seems, and you must survive to uncover the truth.

- Make choices to experience different interactions!

- Action-packed and creepy animated cutscenes!

- Find COLLECTIBLES to uncover the hidden story!

We still don't have a precise release date for this one on Switch just yet, with the above announcement tweet only confirming that it will be hopping over to the Nintendo hybrid console at some point in 2024. That said, this one sure does look interesting so we will be keeping an eye out for updates over the coming months.

What do you make of The Bunny Graveyard? Does this one look like your cup of tea? Let us know in the comments.