If you're someone who loves a little bit of Agatha Christie, or maybe you're partial to the Knives Out movies, then Cocodrolo Games and Dolores Entertainment may have something just for you with Clue: Murder By Death, and it's out on the Switch eShop... today! (No mysteries there.)

As you can probably tell by the title, the game is heavily inspired by British murder-mystery stories, particularly from around the 1930s, but it's the almost board game-like presentation that has us intrigued. Each character looks like something you'd move around on a Monopoly board or, we don't know, a cuter version of Cluedo.

And, as you'd expect, murder is at the centre of the story. Lord Robert Anderson is dead, and you have two hours to find his killer and solve the murder. But you won't just be playing as a detective, as you'll be swapping between multiple different suspects and characters.

Each character has their own perspective on basically everything — the way one person sees a vase is different to another, for example — adding layers to the overall mystery.

There's also a bigger mystery to solve involving the mansion, where the murder takes place. During each replay, you'll come to understand more of the complex home. With 166 rooms to explore,there's no way you can do that in a single two-hour session, right?

Out now on Switch (and other platforms), you can grab Clue: Murder by Death on the eShop for £18.00 / $19.90 (or your regional equivalent). Plus, if you're in the UK, there's a 20% launch discount until 5th March.

Are you interested in Clue: Murder by Death? Get sleuthing in the comments.