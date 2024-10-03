Guide Nintendo Museum Ticket Reservations, Pricing, Opening Hours & More - Everything You Need To Know The doors open this week

IGN said the Nintendo Museum was "light on history" but "big on fun":

"The lack of never-before-seen historical items and limited explanation can make Kyoto’s Nintendo Museum feel lacking in the traditional sense of the word ‘museum.’ However, its striking exhibition floor, fun, but simple, activities, and attention to detail made me feel like I was enjoying a cozy Nintendo game."

Forbes summed it up as "thoroughly magical" and also made some interesting observations:

"You also had all the boxes on show for each of the regions. Most of these were pristine, but you did have some price stickers on a few, such as Golf on the Game Boy. It did make me think that even Nintendo has a hard time getting mint-condition versions of classic games, but I think this kind of cataloging of gaming’s history is really important in a cultural sense, so a few old-school price tags are just part of that."

The Guardian found it to be a "nostalgia-laced trip down memory lane":

"The museum also has many delightful details, from Pikmin hiding in tucked-away corners of the place to little Excitebike motorcycles tracing a path up the staircase railings...If you have even the smallest emotional attachment to Nintendo, this museum is worth a visit – though it currently operates on a lottery system for tickets, and you have to try your luck three months in advance. For any lifelong Nintendo fan, however, it will be worth the effort."

The Japan Times felt like it could have done a bit more in certain cases:

"The exhibits are presented with few additional explanations — in order, a sign at the entrance notes, to allow visitors to form their own thoughts and connections with the displays. That feels like a missed opportunity to highlight the work of the people beyond some of gaming’s greatest creations. Aside from a signed drawing of Mario at the entrance to the museum, there’s hardly a mention of the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, let alone other luminaries like the pioneering former President Satoru Iwata or Game Boy designer Gunpei Yokoi."

The Verge found it to be "slick and playful" but lacking in revelations:

"The Nintendo Museum is a showcase of that image at a time when Nintendo is arguably at the height of its powers — but it does so without delving into any of the messy, human work that got the company to this point"

And GameSpot thought it did a great job reconnecting fans with Nintendo's history: