Mario and Luigi's new voice actor Kevin Afghani has taken to social media to share his excitement about the arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Switch this week.

In a brief message, he mentioned how it was "surreal" to hear his voice in this game, and noted how the series had been a pillar of his childhood - so it's definitely a "special" moment in his voice acting career.

"Hearing my voice in a Mario Party game is surreal. A pillar of my childhood has a tiny piece of me and that is so special. Hope you all are having a blast with it."

In addition to this, he also confirmed his role as Waluigi in the new Mario Party and went on to mention how it was "probably the most fun" he's ever had in a recording booth with a character.

"On a side note: I am Waluigi in this game! It was probably the most fun I have ever had in the booth."

Since stepping into the role last year, Kevin has recorded lines for Nintendo's famous cast of characters in other games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and even the WarioWare series.

As for the former voice of Mario, Charles Martinet, he's taken on an ambassador role and recently appeared at Nintendo Live.