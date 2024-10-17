Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Anbernic might be better known for its swanky handheld consoles, but the company has recently revealed that it's taking its first steps into the controller realm with a wireless pad that promises "minimal drift".

In a blog post shared earlier this week, Anerbic described the catchily-named RG P01 as a controller that "balances quality and affordability," apparently catering to all kinds of gaming sessions — yep, it is compatible with Switch. While we still don't have an official price for it just yet (or a release date, for that matter), the reveal packed in a rundown of some sweet features to expand on the "quality" promise.

We'll start with the big one for Pro Controller fans: the RG P01 uses Hall effect joysticks and triggers, so drift is a thing of the past. It also has a six-axis gyroscope for any motion-controlled games (we're looking at you, Splatoon 3) and two macro programming buttons on the back for pulling off speedy combos.

And to address the elephant in the room, yes, it has the Xbox face button configuration, but Anbernic promises "software-configurable ABXY layout swapping," so you can switch things up to match your preferred style. It's currently unclear how you'd swap the layout (if you can do it on the fly or via a desktop, for example), but it's something we were relieved to see.

The controller supports Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless play and a 2.4G option for when things get a little laggy. Oh, and you can also plug it in via a USB-C cable if you really want the wired experience.

You'll find the full feature rundown from Abernic below:

- Universal Compatibility: The ANBERNIC RG P01 is positioned as a versatile controller, fully compatible with PC, Steam, Switch, Android, iOS, and more. Whether you're playing on your PC or switching to your handheld device, the RG P01 ensures you have a seamless gaming experience across different platforms.

- Advanced Connectivity Options: Connectivity is key for any gaming controller, and the RG P01 excels in this regard. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 for a robust wireless connection, a 2.4G wireless option for low-latency gaming, and a wired connection for those who prefer a traditional setup. This variety of options covers all your entertainment needs, whether you're gaming on your couch or at your desk.

- Precision Control: Equipped with Hall joysticks and Hall triggers, the RG P01 offers precise control with minimal drift, allowing for accurate movements in even the most demanding games. The built-in six-axis gyroscope enhances this precision, making it a great choice for motion-sensitive titles.

- Customization at Your Fingertips: One of the standout features of the RG P01 is its software-configurable ABXY layout swapping. This allows gamers to customize their controls to suit their playstyle, ensuring that you can set up your controller just the way you like it. Additionally, the semi-automatic and fully automatic TURBO rapid-fire options provide an edge in fast-paced games, giving you the ability to unleash rapid shots with ease.

- Aesthetic Appeal: Beyond functionality, the RG P01 shines in its visual appeal. With 16 million color RGB joystick lighting effects, you can personalize your gaming setup to match your mood or gaming environment. This feature not only enhances your experience but also adds a touch of flair to your controller.

- Macro Programming: For those who crave efficiency, the RG P01 includes two macro programming buttons on the back. These can be pressed in sequence or simultaneously for one-click skill execution, allowing you to execute complex commands without breaking a sweat.

- Comfort and Durability: Crafted from high-quality materials, the RG P01 is designed for a comfortable grip, making those long gaming sessions more enjoyable. Its ergonomic design ensures that your hands won't tire easily, allowing you to focus solely on your game.

As we say, Anbernic still hasn't put a price tag on this one just yet, though we'd expect to see it come in substantially below the mark of Nintendo's official 'Pro' offering — a joystick light is cute, but it's no substitute for HD rumble.

We'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more updates.