The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is just around the corner and, as seems to be the norm for big Nintendo titles, we've been treated to a rather comprehensive 'Ask the Developer' interview with the team behind the latest title.

One of the key points raised during the interview is that Echoes of Wisdom was actually built around the idea of 'being mischievous'. In fact, the team even created a document to explain what the concept meant, so if anybody wasn't sure on how to proceed, they could refer back to it at a pinch.

Here's what Eiji Aonuma, famed producer for the Zelda franchise, had to say:

"We came up with this key phrase because we wanted to do some things that were really out there. For example, if you roll something like a spike roller along the ground, that's a lot of work, because it can hit all kinds of things, but if we didn't allow for this possibility, it wouldn't be fun. (Laughs) The development team called these kinds of ideas "being mischievous."

It was also explained that the concept revolved around three core ideas:

"Be able to paste things however, wherever, and whenever you like."

"Make it possible to complete puzzles using things that aren't there."

"Being able to find uses for echoes that are so ingenious it almost feels like cheating should be part of what makes this game fun."

It definitely sounds like the team took a lot of inspiration from the freedom that was provided to players in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. We don't want to speak for Nintendo (or indeed, Grezzo), but we suspect the concept of freedom and creation will be a key part of the Zelda franchise going forward. It certainly doesn't sound like Nintendo is anywhere close to ditching the idea just yet, anyway!

Echoes of Wisdom will launch on 26th September 2024. Keep an eye our for our full review later in the week.