We've seen some pretty wild mods in our time, but this one has to take the biscuit.

Courtesy of modder BigSharkZ (thanks, Gaming Reinvented), players can now experience the entirety of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker as an adorable, honking goose. Blending the classic GameCube entry with Untitled Goose Game has resulted in The Legend of Goose: The Honk Waker, a mod that not only replaces our hero Link with a goose, but also alters multiple aspects of the core game to fit the new theme.

Indeed, the game's story and dialogue have been completely rewritten to accomodate our new goose hero, with antagonist Ganondorf also replaced by a grumpy farmer. Players can also enjoy alternative controls, with a dedicated honk ability added into the mix, and a jump mechanic replacing the standard roll ability in the original game.

It's certainly one of the comprehensive (and ridiculous) mods we've seen in quite some time, so if you have the means to do so, then we highly recommend checking it out. At least until we get that long-awaited Switch release for The Wind Waker, huh? Hehe... heh... It's not happening, is it..?