Atari has revealed the final story trailer for its upcoming 'Metroidvania' Yars Rising, developed by WayForward Technologies.

Launching on 10th September, Yars Rising blends traditional Metroidvania gameplay with classic Yars' Revenge-inspired hacking minigames, in which protagonist Emi 'Yar' Kimura must infiltrate the shadowy 'Qotech' corporation.

The story trailer delves into a bit of Emi's backstory, along with giving us a glimpse at some of the game's formidable enemies and boss characters inhabiting the Qotech building. We also get a sample of one of the game's upbeat music tracks, and we honestly can't wait to hear more.

Let's remind ourselves of the key features:

- 2D Platforming Action: Emi must jump, blast and sneak her way past waves of robotic and alien enemies. Her latent powers are revealed as the game progresses, granting her wild augments and biohacks that let her reach previously inaccessible areas. A sprawling, interconnected map allows for hours of exploration

- Sci-Fi Intrigue: A seemingly bottomless mystery takes Emi from drab office buildings into hidden underground labs, and even to the farthest reaches of space as she uncovers the dark truth behind the QoTech corporation and discovers her own personal connection to an alien race.

- Challenging Retro Minigames: A series of hacking minigames pay homage to the original Yars’ Revenge, which fans love for its top-down, quick twitch gameplay.

- Stealth Traversal: Emi can’t always shoot or jump her way out of a jam – tense sections of stealth gameplay force her to duck into the shadows to hide from relentless security guards.

- Classic WayForward Aesthetics: With fantastically rendered 3D environments and an ensemble of captivating characters, the WayForward team brings Emi’s story to life as only they can.

- Play the OG: Discover the first game in the Yars franchise by playing WayForward’s modern take on the Yars’ Revenge, accessible right from the main menu.

We'll have our review of Yars's Rising going live soon to accompany the upcoming game's launch both digitally and physically. For now, you can pre-order it via the Switch eShop for £24.99 / $29.99 or physically below.

