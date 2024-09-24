Vanillaware's outstanding tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord has reached yet another sales milestone, publisher Atlus has announced

In a blog post shared on the official Atlus Japan website, the company thanked fans for supporting the game and shared that there are discounts for the game on PSN and Switch eShop — but only in Japan, right now.

Atlus also shared some brand new artwork from Unicorn Overlord and Vanilaware artist Takashi Noma, featuring the characters Berengaria, Melisandre, and Rosalinde.





To celebrate this huge milestone, here is a special Berengaria, Melisandre, and Rosalinde illustration from Vanillaware’s Takashi Noma.



It's taken around seven months for Unicorn Overlord to reach that sales milestone, which might sound like a while, but Vanillaware's games aren't available on PC, and its previous big hit 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim reached 1 million in 2023, almost four years after its original Japanese release.

Unicorn Overlord managed to sell over 500,000 copies in the month following its release, so it's safe to say this is a pretty big hit for the Japanese developer. We can't wait to see what the company tackles next. It might well be a sequel if a survey released earlier this year is anything to go by...

