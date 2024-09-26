To celebrate the arrival of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on the Nintendo Switch this week, Nintendo has launched a new round of icons for Switch Online users.

The first wave is available between now and 2nd October and will be followed by three other waves running throughout the same month. In each wave, you'll be able to get icons featuring Zelda and various other icons like Link... and a carrot! Here's a look at what's up for grabs:

As usual, these icons will set you back 10 Platinum Points each with borders and backgrounds priced at 5 Platinum Points each.

Nintendo is also offering a few other Zelda-themed goodies in select regions to celebrate this launch. This includes a special Zelda "Wanted" poster tote bag (available on My Nintendo Japan) and there's also a mobile wallpaper up for grabs.