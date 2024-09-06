NetherRealms will release its new story expansion 'Khaos Reigns' for Mortal Kombat 1 later this month on 24th September.

With the initial Cyrax gameplay trailer reveal out of the way, the studio has now given fans a look at some official Sektor gameplay. This trailer can also be viewed on YouTube, but you'll need to log in to view it.

"Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang’s New Era with a new story campaign and an all-new cinematic experience. Discover how Liu Kang rallies his champions and puts faith in his enemies as he battles the ruthless Titan Havik, who threatens to plunge the realms into khaos. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."





In addition to this new story, the new expansion will also include a second Kombat Pack featuring Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot on release, with Ghostface, T-1000 and Conan to follow at a later date.