Developer LAVABIRD and publisher First Break Labs have revealed Warside, a tactics battler that... uh... well, it's Advance Wars, basically.
There's no specific launch date for the game yet, but Warside will be heading to the Switch soon, boasting over 30 missions in its single-player campaign with more than 25 military unit types to deploy. Local and online co-op is available, and players can also battle each other in PvP matches.
Yes, it looks remarkably like Advance Wars, but is that really such a bad thing? Heck, the GBA title is considered a bonafide classic for a reason, so if Warside comes close to replicating its success, then it's in the running to be a formidable title on the Switch eShop. We'll keep our eyes peeled for this one in the coming weeks.
Let's check out the key features:
- Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.
- 12 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.
- Control 25+ unit types. Simultaneously battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.
- Faction unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.
- Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.
- Forest, desert and snow biomes, plus the toxic wastelands.
- Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and jnternet play are supported.
- Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.
What do you make of this one and its similarities to Advance Wars? Will you be picking it up? Let us know.
Count me in. Advance Wars needed a new entry, not two “remakes”…. This will finally scratch that itch until Nintendo decides to do a new entry… which I hope is rather sooner than later.
Sorry but this is beyond inspiration. That's literally Advance Wars.
Advance Wars at home... console.
Advance Wars need a Updated - provide Save function in middle of battle
That's very blatant, even moreso than Palworld. I don't know whether to praise it for it looking good or to complain about them stealing Nintendo homework. lol
It's kinda embarrassing that these guys look to have done a better Advance Wars follow up for Switch than Nintendo's own team has managed. And this looks great in the video.
I wonder where the difference lies in "oh this is just that" and "wow this is a spiritual successor to that."
Is it the art style? Gameplay? Presentation? The team behind it?
Regardless, I'm all for this. I love games made by people who are clearly fans of a specific game and they are creating the vision that they want to see for it. Palworld especially.
Oh.
Who ordered advance wars from wish dot com?
See, other games like Wargroove and Tiny Metal at least tried to stand out visually and/or thematically. This is just filing the serial numbers off and calling it a day.
When did folk start drooling over rip offs? Jeez, how I'm meant to take anyone's opinion seriously if they are frothing at the mouth over this is beyond me. Yes, Advance Wars is brilliant...this isn't. And the closer it resembles it...the less brilliant it is. See how it works?
I mean Nintendo's not doing much with Advance Wars so I don't mind having Advance Wars at home, sure. I'll give it a shot at least.
Let's see, Tiny Metal, War groove, a third one I remember dieing in Kickstarter, and now this one (which may or may not be that one that died in Kickstarter.)
That's 4 blackjack and hookers takes on Nintendo Wars. In one generation, to Nintendo's one "give WayForward SOMETHING to do so they'll stop badgering us already, but we won't actually release it domestically because something something, Otome games sell better domestically than military strategy"
Overall loved the Advance Wars remakes and hope we'll get more of those (or at least all the originals on NSO) if not even a new game, but at the same time I couldn't care less that this is a "rip-off" or however people want to call it as long as it's good - in fact, I've even supported it on Kickstarter!
This looks awesome to me!
@Zeebor15 Not sure what you mean by "dying" on Kickstarter unless there was another game à la Advance Wars there because this one got twice as much as its funding goal and gets monthly updates there.
@JokerCK Of course it's inspiration. For instance I was so inspired by Mario, that now im working on game starring a mechanic in red overalls and a blue hat who gets sucked through an exhaust of a pickup truck.
He's magically transported to a far away kingdom to save the queen from a terrifying crocodile that breaths fire, and his army of anthropomorphic truffles.
Only problem is Nintendo keeps sending me copyright infringements. I guess the company doesn't know what inspiration means.
I don’t support rip off games. This goes beyond “homage”.
If you buy this and not the official remakes, go suck a lemon.
As someone who finally goy around to Advance Wars with the 1+2 Reboot Camp release, and loved it, I approve of this sort of thing.
Homage, rip-off, inspiration? Who cares. If it's good, it's all good.
Wishlisted!
P.S. Nintendo: Advance Wars 3+4 Reboot Camp please. When you are ready...
Some of these comments are overly harsh for a game that hasn’t released yet. When Nintendon’t seem inclined to make a new Advance Wars game, I’m not opposed to Indies filling the gap. I’ll wait for release to see how well the developers have flushed out the game to give it their own take.
@Yellowshi I mean, a 3+4 Reboot Camp wouldn't happen given there was only three games.
But also, y'all commenters need to be patient.
"Nintendo isn't doing anything with the IP"
They released remakes in 2023. This isn't the late 80s where you can slap a game out in 6 months. Good heavens
It looks more futuristic / sci-fi to me. I had lots of fun with Advance Wars and Wargroove (still playing atm) so I might give it a chance.
@Haruki_NLI All jokes aside, I 100% agree. When Im 93 years old and Nintendo finally makes a new F-Zero game, I'll be the last one laughing for actually having patience.
@Haruki_NLI Dual Strike and Days of Ruin. There were two DS-era games.
@Haruki_NLI How are you defining 'just three games'?
Well, by Reboot Camp 3+4 I meant remasters/remakes of Dual Strike and Days of Ruin (the two Nintendo DS titles) to go with the two Gameboy Advance remasters we have.
Heck, a collection of the Wars series spanning the GB, NES & SNES would be nice, or at least put them on the NSO.
As for when, I can be patient. Would just be good to know the IP isn't set to languish in obscurity.
I don’t mind taking inspiration but this is such a blatant rip off that it leaves me feeling dirty just looking at it - at least other similar projects made the effort of putting their own stamp on things.
@RetroGames Weird you say that for something that is clearly a ripoff of the originals. Not even just inspired.
@bluemage1989 The good kind of dirty or the bad kind? Like:
"This makes me feel dirty and now I need to clean up" or
"This makes me feel dirty... But I like getting dirty"
It has been revealed a while ago. And I'm counting on it to be good. And I am tired of every time a game in this genre is made by someone other than Nintendo everyone comments that it's an Advance Wars ripoff. Do you still call FPS games "Doom clones"? Is WarGroove a ripoff or does the fantasy setting not make it so?
Copying previous games and iterating on them is how genres are made. There can be more than one "advance wars" like game. And most of them innovate in some way. In Warside's case I remember them announcing faction specific units and multiple types of infantry (something I liked from Tiny Metal).
@JohnnyMind so this is the 4th.
I don’t mind new entries in the genre (I enjoyed tiny metal and wargroove) but this looks like legally distinct advance wars. There is nothing about this that looks unique or a new idea. As such I’ll pass. Also it might just be me but the artstyle looks inconsistent.
isn't that just outright plagiarism ?
@GrailUK Somewhere after 1993, when the success of Doom made everyone else try their hand at a first-person shooter game, then called "Doom clones".
