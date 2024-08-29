Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Developer LAVABIRD and publisher First Break Labs have revealed Warside, a tactics battler that... uh... well, it's Advance Wars, basically.

There's no specific launch date for the game yet, but Warside will be heading to the Switch soon, boasting over 30 missions in its single-player campaign with more than 25 military unit types to deploy. Local and online co-op is available, and players can also battle each other in PvP matches.

Yes, it looks remarkably like Advance Wars, but is that really such a bad thing? Heck, the GBA title is considered a bonafide classic for a reason, so if Warside comes close to replicating its success, then it's in the running to be a formidable title on the Switch eShop. We'll keep our eyes peeled for this one in the coming weeks.

Let's check out the key features:

- Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics. - 12 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers. - Control 25+ unit types. Simultaneously battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units. - Faction unique units with mechanics specific to each faction. - Single-player campaign with over 30 missions. - Forest, desert and snow biomes, plus the toxic wastelands. - Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and jnternet play are supported. - Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.

What do you make of this one and its similarities to Advance Wars? Will you be picking it up? Let us know.