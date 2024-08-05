Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Update [Mon 5th Aug 2024 15:15 BST]:

An upcoming book looking at every Club Nintendo reward has smashed its initial Kickstarter goal on the first day of funding.

Dubbed 'An Unendorsed Anthology of Club Nintendo', the book is currently sitting at an impressive £4,084 out of an initial goal of £3,000. At the time of writing, there are still 40 days left if you're up for pledging for your own copy. Standard copies of the book are priced at £25, while a limited edition will cost £35.

Original Article [Wed 3rd Jul 2024 1:30 BST]:

If you were fond of Nintendo's 'Club Nintendo' loyalty initiative, then you might want to keep an eye out for an upcoming Kickstarter project due to launch on 1st August 2024.

Created by Ocsar Bown, who previously graced us with the unofficial Super Mario Collection hardback book, 'An Unendorsed Anthology of Club Nintendo' looks to compile every major reward from the loyalty program from its European inception in 2002 to its demise in 2015.

Coming in at over 300 pages with a comprehensive selection of bespoke images, it is, to our knowledge, the first of its kind to cover Club Nintendo in its entirety.

Backers of the project can also opt for some tasty add-ons, including a gold coin pin, handheld postcards, and a 2025 anniversary celebration calendar. Truly a project looking to do what Nintendon't, then - at least, not like it used to.

Club Nintendo was available in Europe, North America, Japan, and Australia, and its launch was staggered somewhat from 2002 to 2008. By submitting codes found inside official Nintendo products, fans could accumulate coins to spend on physical rewards, including CD soundtracks, plushes, badges, and even wired controllers.

After Nintendo brought an end to Club Nintendo in 2015, the company launched an official successor called My Nintendo. This worked similarly, though rewards tend to lean more heavily toward digital items like phone wallpapers, themes, and full game downloads for the Wii U and 3DS.

What are your thoughts on this Club Nintendo anthology? Are you looking to pick up a copy?

