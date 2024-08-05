Update [Mon 5th Aug 2024 15:15 BST]:
An upcoming book looking at every Club Nintendo reward has smashed its initial Kickstarter goal on the first day of funding.
Dubbed 'An Unendorsed Anthology of Club Nintendo', the book is currently sitting at an impressive £4,084 out of an initial goal of £3,000. At the time of writing, there are still 40 days left if you're up for pledging for your own copy. Standard copies of the book are priced at £25, while a limited edition will cost £35.
Original Article [Wed 3rd Jul 2024 1:30 BST]:
If you were fond of Nintendo's 'Club Nintendo' loyalty initiative, then you might want to keep an eye out for an upcoming Kickstarter project due to launch on 1st August 2024.
Created by Ocsar Bown, who previously graced us with the unofficial Super Mario Collection hardback book, 'An Unendorsed Anthology of Club Nintendo' looks to compile every major reward from the loyalty program from its European inception in 2002 to its demise in 2015.
Coming in at over 300 pages with a comprehensive selection of bespoke images, it is, to our knowledge, the first of its kind to cover Club Nintendo in its entirety.
Backers of the project can also opt for some tasty add-ons, including a gold coin pin, handheld postcards, and a 2025 anniversary celebration calendar. Truly a project looking to do what Nintendon't, then - at least, not like it used to.
Club Nintendo was available in Europe, North America, Japan, and Australia, and its launch was staggered somewhat from 2002 to 2008. By submitting codes found inside official Nintendo products, fans could accumulate coins to spend on physical rewards, including CD soundtracks, plushes, badges, and even wired controllers.
After Nintendo brought an end to Club Nintendo in 2015, the company launched an official successor called My Nintendo. This worked similarly, though rewards tend to lean more heavily toward digital items like phone wallpapers, themes, and full game downloads for the Wii U and 3DS.
What are your thoughts on this Club Nintendo anthology? Are you looking to pick up a copy? Let us know with a comment down below.
Comments 19
Hmmm interesting, I'd hope if it is a definitive archive then the author(s) will be sure to include region exclusive rewards!
Whenever I see something like this, I always wonder what's going to happen when or if the creators crash against the tide of copyright clearances.
I miss Club Nintendo so much. Was nice being able to just get things like Wind Waker or Tropical Freeze for free as opposed to nowadays when it's like you get a wallpaper or something. Though the Gold Points are nice.
Interesting, if it gets also a digital release I'll consider supporting it!
An interesting idea I guess but it's that stupid kickstarter thing. Low form capalatism.
Inb4 Nintendo ninjas taking it down
I like the look of this book, but I think maybe those add-ons are going to get it in trouble using the Mario coin imagery like that?
Nice. I love in-depth content, and am an avid reader of all things retro. I wonder what the write-ups for each item will be like.
I hope it delves into things like "this promotional item was created to celebrate the x anniversary of y franchise, which happened on the nth of Monthary." and things like that. Maybe taking a peek into the designers, and maybe even proto-pics and things.
NDA NINJAS COMING FOR YOU!!!!
Miss Club Nintendo so much, My Nintendo rewards can't even leave their warehouse without being sent back to them as they don't understand where Guernsey is (all they need to do is fill out a customs form)
I do have my two Mushroom Cup Trophies (they sent me two for some reason), my Hanafuda Cards, my Mario see through playing cards and my SNES controller for Wii all from Club Nintendo
Ironically, this would have made a nice Club Nintendo reward.
I got some amazing stuff out of the old Club Nintendo; keyrings, mousemats, charm chains, pin badges, dioramas and a few games too across the GBA and GameCube. I miss that catalogue, it was far superior to the near pittance we get now.
The latter half of the book will showcase a fine collection of png keychains.
300 pages on Doc Louis' Punch Out and Grill-Off with Ultra-Hand
I got myself a couple of small things and the Zelda Picross 3DS game from Club Nintendo, but when it was reaching its end, some very generous fellow member of another gaming site offered to use their accumulated points to get rewards for people. They got me a really nice soft grey pouch for my N3DS, it still lives in it. People can be great.
I got my VIP fat pre-launch DS from there. Amazing memory.
Club Nintendo was great and even leading into the WiiU/3DS era rewards were fantastic. I remember getting the Hanafunda cards and the giant 3DS '?' card. Later, I was able to redeem points for DK: TF and Warioware on WiiU. The current loyalty program is a shadow of what used to be offered.
I got a copy of his Mario book a short while ago. It’s really very well done. The kickstarter campaign ran super smoothly and everything happened on time. I’ll be backing this 100%.
When’s Nintendo taking this down?
