To celebrate the release of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter on the Nintendo Switch this week, Aspyr is currently running a Star Wars eShop flash sale in North America.
From now until 5th August 2024, Star Wars fans can get up to 65% off select titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and even some bundle deals. Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter are excluded from this sale.
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter - $19.99 USD (new)
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - $35.01 USD (standard price)
- STAR WARS Heritage Pack (2023) - $27.99 USD
- Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $5.24 USD
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $6.99 USD
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic - $5.24 USD
- Star Wars: Republic Commando - $5.24 USD
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer - $5.24 USD
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy - $6.99 USD
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $3.49 USD
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $8.99 USD