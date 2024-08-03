To celebrate the release of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter on the Nintendo Switch this week, Aspyr is currently running a Star Wars eShop flash sale in North America.

From now until 5th August 2024, Star Wars fans can get up to 65% off select titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and even some bundle deals. Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter are excluded from this sale.

Will you be getting anything in this sale? Are you planning on picking up Star Wars: Bounty Hunter? Let us know in the comments.

