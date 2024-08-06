When he's not making games or recording videos about game design, Masahiro Sakurai likes to entertain himself in all sorts of ways.

In his latest post on social media, the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director has revealed a LEGO set he received for his 54th birthday earlier this week (via a rough translation). It's not just any old Lego set, either - it's the NES! In a follow up post, he chose to highlight the secret underground level hidden inside this build.

If you are curious to know more about this particular Lego set, it was released back in 2020 for £209.99 / $229.99 and is packed with all sorts of realistic details, including an opening slot for the Game Pak, as well a controller and a Lego version of the Super Mario Bros. cartridge.

Even more Nintendo-themed Lego is on the way in the future, including a new Mario & Yoshi Super Mario World build.