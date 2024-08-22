The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Animal Zoo: The Forgotten Land (Aldora Games, 14th Aug, $4.90) - Dive into this exciting visual novel. Join Luna, the wise owl, and Max, the brave tiger, along with their friends: Roco the mouse, Pepe the penguin, and Nina the giraffe.

Anime Girls: Lady Liberty (Pakotime, 15th Aug, $8.99) - Complete puzzles of pretty anime girls in this relaxing puzzle game with over 50 levels! Once the puzzles are complete, you can enjoy admiring the girls in the gallery at your own time.

Arcade Archives KNUCKLE HEADS (HAMSTER, 15th Aug, $7.99) - "KNUCKLE HEADS" is a fighting game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1993. Join the battle royale “KNUCKLE HEADS” and win cash prizes and fame. This game can be played by up to 4 players simultaneously. Choose one of the six very unique and powerful players and survive.

Argol – Kronoss’ Castle (Olivier Poli, 22nd Aug, $8.99) - Argol - Kronoss' Castle is a platformer action game largely inspired by 90s hits. Between gothic universe and mythological legends, it is decorated as it deserves with a rich and epic soundtrack to make you live an adventure in the purest arcade style.

As Per My Last Email (Loneminded, 22nd Aug, $6.29) - Tired of office politics and passive-aggressive emails? Take matters into your own hands in "As Per My Last Email," the ultimate stress relief simulator where you wreak havoc as a disgruntled office worker armed with a sledgehammer. Immerse yourself in a fully destructible office environment where every desk, computer and coffee machine is yours to demolish.

Ataraxie (Gravenoire studio,22nd Aug, $4.49) - Forcefully awaken from his eternal sleep, ancient pharaoh Antef fearsomely discovers the horror his kingdom has fallen into. His throne stolen, his cult tarnished, the corruption, started by Apis, will soon be engulfing the world. The time has come for you to bring back order and give your people the peace they much deserve.

Chicken Party: Animal Farm (Aldora Games, 19th Aug, $4.90) - Enjoy this charming graphic novel set on a magical and lively farm.The story follows the exciting adventures of Clara, a curious and intelligent hen, and her brave friends.

Colorizing (D-Games, 22nd Aug, $6.99) - This coloring book is a guarantee of good mood. In it you can find all kinds of pictures for every taste. Coloring by numbers with Colorizing is a calming and easy activity for people of all ages. This drawing game is suitable for children and adults, everyone can enjoy pixel coloring.

CRYPT CUSTODIAN (Top Hat Studios, 27th Aug, $19.99) - Step into the shoes of Pluto, a mischievous cat who has just died, and landed in the afterlife's palace. After a brief and disastrous meeting with the Afterlife Guardian - Kendra - you're banished from the palace and sentenced to clean... FOREVER!!!

Elemental Cube (Kanuni Games, 15th Aug, $6.00) - "Elemental Cube" takes you on a challenging and thought-provoking journey through a magical world. This single-player puzzle game consists of 50 unique levels, each requiring players to overcome obstacles with strategy, logic, and creativity. At the heart of the game is a mystical cube, with each face representing one of the four fundamental elements: fire, water, earth, and air.

Farewell North (Mooneye Studios, 16th Aug, $23.99) - Restore color to a dark and desolate archipelago in Farewell North, an open world adventure where you play as a collie traveling a chain of foreboding islands alongside your human companion.Explore at your own pace to restore color, while uncovering a unique story about saying farewell.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1 (14Dimension, 22nd Aug, $4.99) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone. There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone's speed.

Lost in Heart of Chernobyl – Survival (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 23rd Aug, $9.99) - Embark on a harrowing journey in Lost in Heart of Chernobyl - Survival, a gripping survival adventure that plunges you into the eerie depths of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. As Alexei, an engineer working at the Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor, you find yourself stranded in the wake of a catastrophic event that has unleashed chaos and devastation.

Magnus Trilogy (Indie Starter, 23rd Aug, $8.99) - Magnus Trilogy is a series of three visually captivating and emotionally immersive visual novel games, each with its own unique narrative and hand-drawn graphics. The Trilogy invites players to explore the depths of the human psyche, confronting them with unsettling themes and thought-provoking storytelling.

Model Style: Dress Up! (Cooking & Publishing, 15th Aug, $3.99) - Design fabulous looks with dresses, hairstyles and accessories. Capture your creations, customise your models and dazzle at fashion shows!

Pixel Retro Drift – Arcade Car Racing (VRCFORGESTUDIOS, 23rd Aug, $7.99) - Welcome to "Pixel Drift - Retro Car Racing" — a virtual time machine transporting you to the atmosphere of unbridled fun and adrenaline of the 80s. This thrilling racing adventure promises an unforgettable experience where speed and style converge in an entirely new pixelated dimension.

Powered Platformer Bundle (Ratalaika Games, 27th Aug, $10.99) - Bob the Elementalist: Bob The Elementalist is a puzzle platformer set in a beautiful pixelated world. You’ll need to harness the powers of the four elements (wind, water, fire and earth) to gain new abilities and clear each zone. Can you master the skills of an elementalist?

Puzzle Master: The Ultimate Challenge of Wits (CGI LAB, 15th Aug, $4.99) - Dive into a mesmerizing world of brain-bending puzzles and intricate mosaics with Puzzle Master. This game is designed to test your intellect and creativity through a series of captivating challenges.

Quack Jump (Weakfish Studio, 26th Aug, $3.99) - Get the key and pass the levels by timing the puzzles correctly with good timing! It is very important to get the right time. Can you beat 40 challenging levels, with unique platforming mechanics that change with each new biome?

QuietMansion1 (K App., 22nd Aug, $7.00) - The aim of the game is to use a range of weapons, including handguns, shotguns, and rocket launchers, to defeat terrifying monsters and escape from the mansion and laboratory. This survival-action horror game is a classic FPS. The player is constantly forced to choose to either fight against their enemies or flee to safety.

Ring Sculptors (No Gravity Games, 22nd Aug, $14.99) - With nine unique characters to choose from, you find yourself in the Ring Sculptors' base, a hub of avant-garde artists crafting sculptures from interplanetary matter. Will you survive? Or will your mind be lost in the Network? Can you maintain your sanity?

Rise Eterna War (Forever Entertainment, 22nd Aug, $9.99) - Play as Arthbane, 10 years before the events of Rise Eterna, rallying loyalists in a desperate bid to seize the capital Gaiacus. Guide Arthbane's campaign against the occupying Athracian army, balancing strategy and resources to defeat cunning rival generals.

Run & Jump Guy (TERNOX, 22nd Aug, $4.99) - Embark on an epic pixelated adventure in "Run & Jump Guy," a classic platformer featuring three unique locations: Island, Snowy Forest, and Castle. Face diverse enemies and conquer challenging obstacles as you journey through each level. Prepare for an epic showdown against a formidable boss awaiting at the end.

Sam & Max: The Complete Trilogy (Skunkape Games, 23rd Aug, $45.00) - In 2006–2010, Sam & Max starred in a series of episodic adventures created by Telltale Games. Now you can play their first three seasons (Sixteen episodes altogether!) in these remastered versions, which have been lovingly updated with gorgeous HD graphics, overhauled lighting and lip-sync, finessed cinematography, remastered audio, and several all-new musical tracks featuring live jazz musicians.

Shadowblade Knight Symphony (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 25th Aug, $9.99) - Shadowblade Knight Symphony is a heart-pounding, skill-based adventure that pushes the boundaries of human agility and combat prowess. In this shadowy realm, your innate abilities are your only allies as you navigate through treacherous, ever-shifting landscapes and face formidable foes.

Sky Airplane Racer: Flight & Fight Simulator (Megame, 22nd Aug, $4.99) - Welcome to the exciting world of air plane racing, where speed and strategy are everything!

SokoPenguin (eastasiasoft, 28th Aug, $4.99) - A chill puzzle adventure awaits in SokoPenguin, a top-down pixel art block-sliding game where you take the role of a cute penguin and overcome a wide variety of single-screen challenges to help him reach his igloo!

Supermarket Manager Simulator (Console Labs, 23rd Aug, $9.99) - Manage your own shop! Chips, chips, meat, burgers, vegetables and fruit. Eggs, cheese, breakfast cereals, juices or milk - order all your products cheaply online and put them on the shelves. Expand your shop, make it bigger and provide the best possible service.

Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch (Aksys Games, 22nd Aug, $29.99) - Hikaru finds himself out of luck and homeless on an Island he doesn't know. While avoiding pit vipers and angry senior committee members he comes across a witch in a very similar situation. The two set out to survive and hopefully thrive on the uncompromising Island of Toyotoki.

Thermonuclear (Ratalaika Games, 23rd Aug, $7.99) - In the distant future, "Thermonuclear," is the most advanced military cyborg weapon technology ever created. As a member of a mega-corporation, use this ultimate weapon to defeat your opponents and end the Third World War. Explore procedurally generated levels across the globe and face a range of enemies, from mutants in ruined cities to soldiers and robots in military factories.

Underground Station (Guris, 24th Aug, $7.90) - Welcome! Now you will discover how the real power of money moves the world, and you'll embark on a journey of survival as you uncover the many secrets hidden within. But be warned, this adventure doesn't end with mere survival. You will have to fight a fierce battle to pay off your debts and gain your freedom in order to escape the dark maze of the dungeon. We wish you success. Go beyond survival to freedom. The world of the game is more than just an idle game. It's a story-driven adventure about the escape of people trapped in an underground prison. Discover hidden clues, items, and equipment and interact with colourful characters to uncover new stories.

Verne – The Shape of Fantasy (Assemble Entertainment, 22nd Aug, $14.99) - The year is 1888, the war against the ruthless "Nation" is coming to a head and threatens to completely destroy the alternate land of Hemera. As a last resort to save their world, Jules Verne and Captain Nemo embark on a search for the legendary city of Atlantis aboard the infamous submarine Nautilus

White Eternal (Origamihero Games, 21st Aug, $6.49) - Last winter, Simon's friend disappeared without a trace. There must be a good reason why people leave their mountain towns when snow starts to fall, and Simon wants to know why. Maybe, just maybe his friend is still out there somewhere.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!