Arc System Works' fighting game Guilty Gear Strive looks to be on the way to the Nintendo Switch.

As highlighted on the Guilty Gear subreddit, a banner of the game has been spotted at PAX West. It references a "Nintendo Switch Edition" of the game and how fans can "pre-order now".

This is the latest entry in the Guilty Gear series and was originally released on PlayStation and PC platforms in 2021, with an Xbox release arriving last year. The initial release has been followed by multiple Season Passes featuring additional characters, and it's now up to the fourth one, which includes a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cameo. Here's a little bit about Strive (via Steam):

“Guilty Gear -Strive-“ is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, “Guilty Gear -Strive-“ upholds the series’ reputation for a high octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

Some of the previous Guilty Gear games released on the Switch include the original game and the 20th Anniversary Edition.