Square Enix has revealed more details on Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which include the new story sections that are being introduced in the remake and an overview of the world.

Shared on Famitsu (via Gematsu), Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake will feature "several new scenes" that will focus on Ortega, who is the protagonist's father. Ortega is a hero in his own right and the one who attempted to slay the archfiend Baramos before your character. The intro of the NES and Game Boy versions of the game show Ortega's battle atop a volcano, where he meets his end.

While Ortega does appear a few times during the original version of the game, including a boss fight (where he's not playable) the HD-2D Remake will be peppered with 'Episodes' which will show more of Ortega's original journey. There will also be "new, formidable foes" added to the game throughout — not just in the Episodes — which will add to the game's challenge.

In the Famitsu piece, Square Enix has also shared some screenshots of the world of Dragon Quest III. Portoa, the seafaring nation looks stunning with crystal-clear waters, huge ships, and colourful buildings.

Jipang is the Japanese-inspired island nation where rice paddy fields and cherry blossoms cover the land. The island is ruled by the Wise Queen Pimiko, who has strange powers and is a focus of the story when you arrive here.

The last nation reintroduced is Ibis, a desert kingdom with ancient structures and buildings potentially housing secrets and treasure. The kingdom has a single water source and prides itself on its history.

There will of course be faerie kingdoms and dungeons galore when you explore the world of Dragon Quest III, and we're excited to see more of this beautiful world as we get more details about the game.

New story segments are just one new aspect coming to the game. Square Enix seems to be teasing a brand new job for the game, though hasn't officially announced it yet. There's also voice acting, new collectibles and materials you can pick up on the world map, and probably even more we don't know about.

Are you excited for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake? Will this be your first time playing it? Let us know in the comments.