The latest UK Charts are in, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD maintains its position at number 3, signalling a strong performance from the remaster despite some reservations regarding its price.

In fact, 8 of the top 10 this week are made up of games available on Switch, with only Grand Theft Auto V (shock) and Elden Ring representing competing platforms. Granted, physical sales aren't what they used to be, and we'd need a view of digital sales to get a complete picture of what's going on in the world of game sales right now, but it's still nice to see as the Switch winds down to make way for its successor.

Elsewhere, rather surprisingly, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain has made its way back into the top 40 to land at number 39. The game originally launched at the end of 2021 and isn't generally known to be a consistent seller, but we'll take it.

Perhaps more surprisingly, however, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader saw a massive boost in sales to see itself at position 18, with the Switch version making up 95% of the platform split. Phew!

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 41%, PS5 26%, PS4 24%, Xbox 5% 1 2 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 34%, PS5 28%, PS4 26%, Xbox 12% 3 3 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 5 Minecraft 7 6 Grand Theft Auto V 4 7 Elden Ring 9 8 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 11 9 It Takes Two Switch 61%, PS4 39% 12 10 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 8 11 F1 24 13 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 10 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 21 14 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

15 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 20 16 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 17 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 18 Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader Switch 95%, PS5 4%, PS4 0% 40 19 Mortal Kombat 1 Switch 63%, PS5 31%, Xbox 6% 22 20 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 18 21 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered - 22 ELEX II - 23 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning 25 24 Princess Peach: Showtime! 31 25 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 3% 24 26 Luigi's Mansion 3 - 27 Alone in the Dark 28 28 Mario vs. Donkey Kong - 29 Mortal Kombat X

30 30 Street Fighter 6

33 31 Super Mario Odyssey

26 32 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 34 33 Mario Party Superstars

- 34

Dead Island 2

23 35

WWE 2K24

16 36

The Sims 4: For Rent

29 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 38

Red Dead Redemption

- 39

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

37 40

Pokémon Violet



[Compiled by GfK]

