The latest UK Charts are in, and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD maintains its position at number 3, signalling a strong performance from the remaster despite some reservations regarding its price.
In fact, 8 of the top 10 this week are made up of games available on Switch, with only Grand Theft Auto V (shock) and Elden Ring representing competing platforms. Granted, physical sales aren't what they used to be, and we'd need a view of digital sales to get a complete picture of what's going on in the world of game sales right now, but it's still nice to see as the Switch winds down to make way for its successor.
Elsewhere, rather surprisingly, Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain has made its way back into the top 40 to land at number 39. The game originally launched at the end of 2021 and isn't generally known to be a consistent seller, but we'll take it.
Perhaps more surprisingly, however, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader saw a massive boost in sales to see itself at position 18, with the Switch version making up 95% of the platform split. Phew!
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 41%, PS5 26%, PS4 24%, Xbox 5%
|
1
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 34%, PS5 28%, PS4 26%, Xbox 12%
|
3
|3
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
5
|4
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|
5
|
Minecraft
|
7
|
6
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
4
|
7
|
Elden Ring
|
9
|8
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
11
|9
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 61%, PS4 39%
|
12
|10
|
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
8
|11
|F1 24
|
13
|12
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
10
|13
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
21
|14
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
15
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
20
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
27
|17
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|18
|
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader
|Switch 95%, PS5 4%, PS4 0%
|
40
|19
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|Switch 63%, PS5 31%, Xbox 6%
|
22
|20
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
18
|21
|
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
-
|22
|
ELEX II
|
-
|23
|
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
|
25
|24
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
31
|25
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 3%
|
24
|26
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|
-
|27
|
Alone in the Dark
|
28
|28
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
-
|29
|Mortal Kombat X
|
30
|30
|
Street Fighter 6
|
33
|31
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
26
|32
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
34
|33
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
-
|34
|Dead Island 2
|
23
|35
|WWE 2K24
|
16
|36
|The Sims 4: For Rent
|
29
|37
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|38
|
Red Dead Redemption
|
-
|39
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
|
37
|40
|Pokémon Violet
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 12
Ooh...
Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader made a return to Top 20. 😀
Funny how everyone talks about PlayStation and Xbox as the main platforms but the Switch just quietly keeps printing money. It’s the real no.1!
@tsim21
Well, different peoples have different interest level.
Even I still have interest with Switch 1st party games, but I have more interest with 3rd party games that also on PlayStation machines.
Can tell all the kids are off for summer.
Biggest surprise is MK1 selling best on Switch. Rubbish game, rubbish port.
Still life in the old dog!
I wonder if it has come as a surprise to anyone in the 'big two' platform holders that making fun, exciting games regardless of technical prowess would lead to success???
@Medic_alert
Astro Bot for PS5 looks like one of the best looking, fun games to come out this year (and many a year) so Sony may have finally caught on.
There is a special UK OLED bundle which comes with Big Brain Academy plus either 1-2 Switch or Metroid Dread. So I suspect that is the only reason Big Brain Academy is on the list, although it is a fun game.
I admit I'm surprised by Luigi's Mansion's good performance week after week. I thought it would appear in the charts in the first week, then disappear. That's great
@SBandy1 Fingers crossed that game is as good as it looks!
Love to see that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD keeps on being only behind Hogwarts Legacy and FC 24 in the UK physical charts and also Wonder and TTYD in the top 10 other than the usual suspects!
The way MK8 is still flying off the shelves is beyond me. Amazing.
Those two brain games probably represent a retailer reducing them to loose change prices to get rid of stock. Picked up a couple of gems that way from Argos in the past.
