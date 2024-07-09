The latest UK charts are in and after making its golden debut last week, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD couldn't hold onto the prize.

Nintendo's latest remaster drops to third this time as the familiar faces of EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy reassume their spots at the top of the table.

The rest of the chart is pretty unsurprising. Elden Ring continues to perform well thanks to its recent DLC release (the base game still sits at fourth while the DLC bundle has dropped to 17th) and there's a new arrival in the shape of The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, which makes its chart debut at 19th — though the Switch only helped with 19% of sales.

As for SEGA's Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, which was on a slippery slope last week after debuting at number 16, it's dropped out of the top 40 completely this time.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 30%, Switch 29%, PS4 28%, Xbox Series 13% 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 20%, PS4 14%, Xbox Series 10% 1 3 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 4 4 Elden Ring 5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 6 Minecraft 9 7 Grand Theft Auto V 31 8 F1 24 10 9 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 33 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 59%, PS4 40%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0% 37 11 It Takes Two Switch 71%, PS4 29% 8 12 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 12 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 11 14 Sonic Superstars Switch 65%, PS5 25%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 4% 13 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 17 16 The Sims 4: For Rent 6 17 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition 22 18 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered NEW 19 The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak PS5 65%, Switch 19%, PS4 15% 20 20 Nintendo Switch Sports - 21 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 23 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 27 23 WWE 2K24 29 24 Luigi's Mansion 3 21 25 Princess Peach: Showtime! 32 26 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 30 27 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 28 28 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 26 29 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 30 Street Fighter 6

39 31 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% 18 32 EA Sports UFC 5 - 33 Super Mario Odyssey

40 34

Mario Party Superstars

- 35

Red Dead Redemption 2

- 36

Klonoa: Phantasy Reverie Series Xbox Series 43%, Switch 38%, PS5 18%, PS4 2% - 37

Pokémon Violet

- 38

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

15 39

Dark Souls Trilogy

14 40

Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 61%, Switch 25%, Xbox Series 14%

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

